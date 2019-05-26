< img course =-LRB- ******* )src =-LRB- ********) data-src =-LRB- ********* )alt =-LRB- ********** )data-w =-LRB- ***********) data-h =-LRB- ************)/ > < meta itemprop =-LRB- *************) material =-LRB- *********)/ > Celtic employer Neil Lennon BREAKS DOWN after Hearts win to protect treble treble( Image: BBC Sport) < div course =-LRB- ****************) readability =-LRB- *****************) > Lennon was up to his knees after a 2-1 win at Hampden Park safeguarded Celtic their 9th straight residential prize- a task never ever previously accomplished in Scottish football. Although the Northern Irishman concealed his face there was seemingly no rips as he gained back calmness and also reached his feet. The Bhoys supervisor after that strolled over to contrary number Craig Levein, that practically masterminded a win which would certainly have ruined the Hoops’ event. The set embarced prior to Lennon after that went onto the pitch to commemorate with his personnel and also gamers.

Related write-ups

< div course =-LRB- ****************) readability =-LRB- ******************* )>(************************************************ )In the accumulation to the last, Lennon repeated his idea that there was no stress on him concerning the result of the last; just the gamers. Lennon was hired to the head instructor duty in February complying with Brendan Rodgers’ separation to Leicester, and also has actually scooped the last 2 prizes to attain the treble treble. The 47- year-old is a club tale having actually won 5 significant prizes in a previous supervisory job at Parkhead, however the board have actually not yet verified whether he will certainly remain on past this period. Celtic captain Scott Brown was asked whether Lennon needs to be offered the task, responding: “Yeah, most definitely. Read Also ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Sparks Divorce Rumors After Suddenly Unfollowing Her

< img course =-LRB- *******) src =-LRB- ********) data-src =-LRB- *********************) alt =-LRB- **********************) title =-LRB- **********************) data-w =-LRB- ***********) data-h =-LRB- ***********************)/ > Celtic employer Neil Lennon is up to his knees after the treble treble was secured( Image: BBC Sport)(********************************************* )

< div course =-LRB- ****************) readability =-LRB- ************************) >

” He’s been great considering that being available in. He needed to win the organization and also win a Cup- he’s done that.(***************************************** ).

(************************* )

Although Celtic can shower in their success this night, which will certainly begin with a bus ceremony around the city of Glasgow, it was not ordinary cruising on Saturday mid-day.

Hearts took the lead early in the 2nd fifty percent after a cool backheel establishedRyan Edwards in package, with the Australian putting house.