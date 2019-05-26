Celtic followers send out messages to Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after historical treble treble

Celtic have actually currently won all 3 residential prizes in each of the last 3 periods. They won the League Cup back in December in 2014 under previous supervisor Brendan Rodgers prior to his debatable button to Leicester in February. Lennon came in for a 2nd spell accountable to take control of and also stable the ship and also protected the organization title prior to obtaining his hands on the Cup. Rodgers came to be something of a hate number amongst fans after abandoning to the Foxes mid-season.

However, most of them fasted to thank him for constructing the structures for their extraordinary success. “Thank you @celticfc! Thank you to all the players, staff and board,”one claimed on Twitter. ” Thank you to Brendan Rodgers and also the tale that is Neil Lennon. “Thank you SO much. I followed that game from the Clumpany Towers beach and it was an absolutely brutal experience!”

Another concurred: “This is the house that Brendan Rodgers built. No matter how he left, you cannot deny that the man changed Celtic for good. Thanks, Brendan. God bless.” A 3rd included: “Some success by Celtic. Followers might not believe it yet Brendan Rodgers is entitled to enormous credit report. What a work he done.” Another concurred: “Gonna say it but well done has to go to Brendan Rodgers too . Well done in a treble treble.” Others fasted to disperse the appreciation onto Lennon that has actually done a great task given that making his return.

One claimed on Twitter: “Neil Lennon claimed this was Brendan Rodgers’ group & & means of playing yet this is Neil’s success & & his day. Read Also Real Madrid news LIVE: Jurgen Klopp interest, Eden Hazard January transfer postponed “He’s written himself into folklore. I don’t think he is the long term manager but the club could have asked for nobody better to step into the breach.” Another concurred: “When Brendan Rodgers went out we might hardly visualize winning at Tynecastle the following evening yet Neil Lennon brought this team over the leading to accomplish something that sometimes looked well past the legs of these gamers. “A wartime leader and a Celtic icon forever.”

Source.

Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Sports.