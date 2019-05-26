Xbox Two NEWS: Major strike for followers wanting to see next-gen Xbox console

The Xbox Two has actually long been tipped to make a look at this year’s E3 video gaming exposition.

However, while it looks as though Microsoft will certainly disclose much more regarding the console, followers may not obtain the very first appearance they were expecting.

According to fresh records on NeoGAF (using Xbox2 News), Xbox Two information will certainly be disclosed at the occasion, however the console itself will certainly continue to be under covers.

Similar to the initial Xbox Scorpio disclose – which later on came to be the Xbox One X – Microsoft will certainly introduce the console’s specifications.

This consists of every little thing from the CPU and also transmission capacity to the SSD and also Teraflops.

Much like the PS5, Microsoft is anticipated to validate Ray Tracing assistance for the Xbox Two.

However, the account does caution that the information is yet to be validated and also deserves taking with a pinch of salt.

“This is *NOT* confirmed, so please remain skeptical,”a follow-up tweet reviews. “Either way, it does seem increasingly likely that we’ll be seeing a small reveal of the Xbox 2 at E3 2019!”