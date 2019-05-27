Cyberpunk 2077 release date SHOCK: Bad news for fans ahead of E3 2019 discussion

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have actually been dealt a blow ahead of the video game’s next huge display.

After impressing fans throughout in 2015’s E3 video gaming exposition, fans were wanting to get some hands-on time with the video game at this year’s occasion.

But in a frustrating turn of occasions, CD Projekt has actually informed fans that the extremely expected video game will not be playable at the occasion.

That’s according to CD Projekt worldwide neighborhood lead Marcin Momot, who stated: “To answer many questions about the demo and whether or not @CyberpunkGame will be playable at E3 – we are going to be hosting gameplay presentations (game played by us) in that cinema.”

The reality that Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t playable would recommend that the release date may be further off than hoped.

On the plus side, several reports have actually meant a 2019 release date for the video game.