Cyberpunk 2077 release date SHOCK: Bad news for fans ahead of E3 2019 discussion

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have actually been dealt a blow ahead of the video game’s next huge display.
After impressing fans throughout in 2015’s E3 video gaming exposition, fans were wanting to get some hands-on time with the video game at this year’s occasion.
But in a frustrating turn of occasions, CD Projekt has actually informed fans that the extremely expected video game will not be playable at the occasion.
That’s according to CD Projekt worldwide neighborhood lead Marcin Momot, who stated: “To answer many questions about the demo and whether or not @CyberpunkGame will be playable at E3 – we are going to be hosting gameplay presentations (game played by us) in that cinema.”
The reality that Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t playable would recommend that the release date may be further off than hoped.
On the plus side, several reports have actually meant a 2019 release date for the video game.
Territory Studio – who dealt with the logo design for the video game – stated Cyberpunk 2077 has a “2019 release” in a now erased post (by means of Reddit).
Describing Cyberpunk 2077, the post stated: “An enthusiastic open-world video game, Territory came on board Cyberpunk 2077 to support brand name and marketing with a logo design ident and graphics bundle.
” Working carefully with CD Projekt, we referenced a retro punk visual that mentions the mindset and energy of the video game.
“Unveiled at E3 2018, we look forward to a 2019 release.”
Likewise, CD Projekt’s hiring of a release supervisor would recommend that completion remains in sight.
According to the task listing, the effective prospect will be accountable for communicating with releasing partners and for arranging submissions to console producers.
“We’re looking for a quality-focused and well-organised Release Manager to support us on our current and upcoming projects and to take part in coordination of all global product releases,”checks out a CD Projekt task advertisement.
” As release supervisor you will interact and comply with all stakeholders from the CD Projekt associated with the release and take active part in arranging entire procedure.
“It includes submissions to first party console manufacturers, oversee compliance certification process and working with partners on publishing process on multiple platforms.”
