ITV GMB: ‘Absolute TOSH’ Farage blasts Hawkins in FIERY argument after Brexit Party win

class =-LRB- *****************)/ >(*************************** ) Good Morning Britain went back to ITV today with the very first instalment of the week, hosted by Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins. Joining them on a live link from Westminster was Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage MEP to go over the UK’s European Election outcome which saw his celebration gain one third of the votes, ending up being the clear winner. However, throughout the discussion, Farage got riled up really rapidly and snapped at speaker Hawkins when she attempted to provide him with the reality that the anti-Brexit celebrations were more effective jointly on a portion basis, compared to the 2 celebrations in favour of leaving the EU without an offer, as opposition Anna Soubry MP had actually specified. “We [anti-Brexit parties] actually won 40 percent of the vote and UKIP and the Brexit Party won 34 per cent,”Soubry formerly informed the program.

Hawkins brought Soubry’s remark approximately Farage and his reaction was: “Well our celebration were formed at the very same time. Compare the outcomes, who are the victors last night? It was the Brexit Party. “Although,”Hawkins inserted. “What I want to say, they [Change UK] did gain a bigger percentage.” “No, no,”Farage exclaimed and might be seen shaking his head in difference, however Hawkins continued to discuss: “If you add up all the pro-remain parties, they did gain a bigger percentage, 35.8 per cent versus the Brexit Party 31.6 per cent. So actually pro-remain parties altogether did win a bigger percentage.” “No, I’m sorry, this is absolute tosh!”Farage exclaimed. “If you wish to take a look at it that method -“ But Hawkins cut him off: “It’s the facts!” Leaving Farage to sternly respond: “Well it’s not a reality alright? Accumulate the Brexit Party vote, accumulate the UKIP vote -“ Hawkins did simply that as audiences heard her say: “31.6 per cent.”

“Let me finish,”Farage continued and required: “Add up the UKIP vote, contribute to that the Conservative vote who are still a celebration who states we’re going to leave, and you will discover Leave beat Remain. In reality what you will discover, general is that today the nation is 52 – 48 in favour of leaving! “We’re supposed to be a democracy, we were promised it would be implemented and I’m really tired or all these Remainers constantly moaning about every single election which they lose.” Overall, out of 64 MEP’s stated up until now, the Brexit Party has actually won 28 regardless of just being up and running for 6 weeks. The Lib Dems won 15, Labour 10, Greens 7, The Conservatives 3 and Plaid Cymru one. Discussing the lead to basic, Farage stated “this is one hell of an achievement” for his celebration.

Meanwhile, President of the Liberal Democrats Baroness Briton discussed their success and informed Good Morning Britain: “That’s the best result we’ve had in the EU elections.” As for the Greens reaction, leader of the celebration Jonathan Bartley stated their win was down to more youths are ending up being worried about the state of the environment. It was a bad night for the Tories and the Labour Party who saw a squashing defeat. Read Also Mark Hamill Digs Up Old Donald Trump 'Incompetence' Tweet, Uses It Against Him Labour MP Richard Burgon stated it was a really ‘disappointing’ night for Labour, nevertheless he argued the EU elections aren’t a reasonable reflection of how UK citizens are feeling. Good Morning Britain airs weekday early mornings at 6am on ITV.

