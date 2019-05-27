Jack P Shepherd: Corrie’s David Platt left red-faced in the middle of ‘trim down south’ remark

Jack P Shepherd, 31, appeared on screen through video link together with his Coronation Street co-star Julia Goulding, 34, who plays Shona Ramsey on the ITV soap recently. Today audiences were relatively left shocked after host Phillip Schofield, 57, made a saucy jibe at the soap star. As the TELEVISION star was revealed on-screen, studio visitor Sharon Marshall asked: “Is that a trim up North do you’ve got there?” He responded: “It’s all the perks of having your own barbers.”

Phillip then asked: “Is there a trim down south?” Jack laughed: “There is a trim down south yeah. I’ll get you the number.” Viewers in your home required to Twitter to discuss the This Morning’s saucy remark, as one individual stated: “Well that was shocking @thismorning @Schofe asking Jack P Shepard about a trim down south!” Another individual composed: “Did @Schofe @thismorning really say that! Trim down south #ThisMorning.” Meanwhile, the drama continues to unfold on the Cobbles see the Platt household avoid to a vacation park together, however stress increase when David’s barber store student Natalie Watkins (Cassie Bradley) makes an unforeseen look.

Natalie has some stressing news to show David and his sibling Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), after months of secrecy over their money con. When David’s fiancée Shona Ramsey identifies that Natalie has actually gatecrashed the vacation it appears the engagement is off, Speaking about his relationship drama on the soap, Jack informed Digital Spy his character does not believe he’s doing “anything wrong”. He informed the publication: “David is not brought in to Natalie physically. She’s not his type at all. They get on, however truly he’s just keeping her eager and on side since Nick has actually informed him to. Read Also Lewis Hamilton: Carol Vorderman praises F1 star for helping mum ahead of Grand Prix ” David requires to keep Natalie pleased so that she does not run her mouth off about the secret she’s keeping for Nick and David.”

He continued: “I do not believe he understands that he’s putting his relationship on the line. ” David does not believe he’s doing anything incorrect in his eyes, he’s simply pretending. It’s like a white lie– if Shona does not understand it will not injure her, and he believes he can manage it.” His character needs to keep Natalie on his silver lining since she understands that he and his sibling Nick Tisley (Ben Price) are harbouring the trick the Underworld manager fleeced his grandma, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls). Viewers will get to see the reality unfold throughout today’s episodes. Coronation Street continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

