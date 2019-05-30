Call of Duty 2019 REVEALED: Watch FIRST trailer for Modern Warfare here

CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE – UPDATE ONE: The very first trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare has actually simply been exposed. The Call of Duty Twitter has today published the very first trailer for Call of Duty 2019, which will be out on October 25 2019. Click here to be directed to the very first gameplay video for the brand-new Call of Duty title, or you can discover an embed of the trailer listed below. Call of Duty 2019 wants to have a present day setting, with one area in the trailer revealing action unfolding in the streets of London in the evening.

ORIGINAL: Call of Duty Modern Warfare is set to get exposed today by Activision. The Call of Duty Twitter account the other day teased that significant news was beginning Thursday May 30. The huge Call of Duty 2019 news is dropping at 10 am pacific time, which is 6pm BST for COD fans in the UK. You can enjoy the Call of Duty 2019 statement by heading to the COD YouTube channel – click on this link to be directed to it.

It’s been extensively rumoured that Call of Duty 2019 will be called Modern Warfare and will be a soft reboot of the series. It has actually likewise been rumoured that Call of Duty 2019 will take motivation from MW2’s questionable No Russian objective. Modern Warfare will apparently be set versus the background of contemporary terrorism and leakages appear to back this up. After the Call of Duty 2019 teaser was exposed on Wednesday 2 significant leakages emerged. Read Also Black Ops 4 review round-up: Fortnite and PUBG rival has 'best battle royale experience'

On the Call of Duty YouTube some fans had the ability to see a thumbnail for a video that showcased crucial art work for COD 2019. Other Call of Duty gamers got a brief look of what’s in shop with the upcoming expose trailer. The video, which has actually considering that emerged online, revealed soldiers leaping out of an aircraft and what appears like forces in London’s Piccadilly Circus. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier formerly exposed what COD fans have in shop with the upcoming Modern Warfare title.

In a post online Schreier composed: Kotaku has actually not seen the video game or consented to any embargo, however we’ve spoken with lots of sources linked to the Call of Duty world that it is undoubtedly called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which it’s a “soft reboot” of the very first one, established by Infinity Ward for release this fall. “It’ll be heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments, very much inspired by the controversial No Russian campaign in Modern Warfare 2 that allowed the player to gun down civilians.” • Stay tuned to Express.co.uk for more Call of Duty news and video gaming updates

