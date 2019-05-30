Love Island 2019: Bosses expose shock twist to make program even saucier

Caroline Flack is nearly all set to invite 12 brand-new singletons into the Love Island Villa, and as the program prepares to begin, employers have actually meant a shake-up to make things even saucier this summer season. The jacuzzi has actually been a staple in the rental property outside location today it has actually been relocated to The Hideaway bed room to motivate Islanders to utilize the tub to show up the temperature level in the secret space. Speaking to The Sun, Love Island employer Richard Cowles stated: “The jacuzzi has actually moved. The jacuzzi is now in The Hideaway – it wasn’t getting sufficient usage. “Now Islanders will be able to go on dates to The Hideaway and have a night in the hot tub.”

Fans of the program will have discovered that participants seldom utilized the jacuzzi throughout previous years so employers are wishing to encourage more of the stars to utilize it now its area has actually altered. Explaining why the jacuzzi is seldom utilized, in 2015’s Islander Frankie Foster exposed to Cosmopolitan.com/ uk: “We can enter the hut tub whenever we like. ” And there’s no genuine factor that we didn’t, besides the truth that everybody chose the swimming pool due to the fact that it’s more revitalizing. “It’s so hot every day, it’s nicer to go in a cool pool.” Meanwhile, a ‘bombshell’ twist might be set to rock the rental property in the very first weeks of the program. Love Island has actually currently launched the names of the 12 preliminary participants to get here next week.

However, it appears like employers have another 6 singletons lined up to go into the program once the brand-new series is up and running. A source informed The Sun: "The existing line up isn't going to remain the exact same for one – and the newbies are super-hot. " They are being called 'bombshell arrivals' and audiences will see why when they see them. " They are presently holed up in a secret area and will make their looks as the series goes on. "It's going to make amazing TV, and it'll be a real twist for those who start the show."

Love Island will return on ITV on June 3, and the Islanders wanting to delight in a long hot summer season of love have actually been launched. Two of the participants have well-known connections consisting of AJ Pritchard’s more youthful sibling Curtis. Tommy Fury, the sibling of boxing star Tyson Fury will likewise be going into the rental property. Caroline Flack is back to host the program and invite the brand-new Islanders to Majorca. Iain Sterling, with his amusing observations will likewise go back to tell the program. Love Island 2019 begins on ITV2 on Monday, June 3 at 9pm.

