BGT 2019: Ant McPartlin BLASTS Simon Cowell for look jibe ‘It’ s hypertension’

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back this night to host Britain’s Got Talent’ s last live semi-final.

But once they had actually invited the judges onto the phase Ant was required to counter at Simon after the media magnate took a swipe at the Geordie duo’s look.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams were presented by the speakers at the start of the program and after all 4 of them had actually taken their seats, Simon chose to make a dig at the set.

Cheekily recommending the double act have actually been overdosing on phony tan, Simon swiped: “You two have got a real sun tan,” prior to including: “You’re getting darker and darker as the week goes on.”