BGT 2019: Ant McPartlin BLASTS Simon Cowell for look jibe ‘It’ s hypertension’

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back this night to host Britain’s Got Talent’ s last live semi-final.
But once they had actually invited the judges onto the phase Ant was required to counter at Simon after the media magnate took a swipe at the Geordie duo’s look.
Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams were presented by the speakers at the start of the program and after all 4 of them had actually taken their seats, Simon chose to make a dig at the set.
Cheekily recommending the double act have actually been overdosing on phony tan, Simon swiped: “You two have got a real sun tan,” prior to including: “You’re getting darker and darker as the week goes on.”
But Ant didn’t take the jibe resting and counter: “It’s high blood pressure brought on by you, Simon!”
Seeing the amusing side, Ant and Dec then continued with the program and presented the very first act to require to the phase, tambourine gamer Gonzo.
Fans of the Geordie duo who viewed tonight’s semi-final fasted to applaud the set on Twitter.
One stated: “Ant and Dec looking smart tonight,” and another included: “#BGT Love Ant & Dec.”
Another said: “Literally the second I see Ant and Decs faces they instantly make me feel happy #BritainsGotTalent #BGT.”
Meanwhile, fan favourite Colin Thackery could face a crushing blow ahead of the Grand Final on Sunday.
According to bookie Coral, vocalist Colin is the hot preferred to win this year’s program with chances of 10/11
However following close behind is dare-devil Jonathan Goodwin who set himself on fire for his audition.
Jonathan’s chances of winning are 4/1, which’s prior to he has actually even protected an area in the last.
Could this dark horse triumphed and be crowned this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner?
Dog techniques duo Dave and Finn are 3rd favourites at 5/1 behind magician Ben Hart who has chances of 6/1.
