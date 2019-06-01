Brock Lesnar UFC competing Daniel Cormier exposes reason WWE megastar retired from MMA

Reports recommended for months that Lesnar would go back to the Octagon to eliminate Cormier for the title however UFC President Dana White declares the WWE super star informed him he is finished with the sport. DC and The Beast’s extreme fight began at UFC 226 last July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The previous Universal Champion strolled into the Octagon after Cormier called him out following his historical first-round knockout triumph over Stipe Miocic, that made him the 2nd fighter in UFC history to hold 2 titles concurrently. Moments after coming in person, the six-time world champ almost triggered a brawl by pressing the ex-two-division champ prior to providing an expletive-laden tirade.

The UFC Heavyweight Champion thinks The Conqueror chose to call time on his MMA profession due to the fact that no deal fulfilled his monetary needs. When it comes to TELEVISION rankings, The Louisiana-born fighter thinks WWE are more capable of providing him a much better offer as he is an indispensable product. Cormier informed ESPN: “I’m sure Brock could not pertain to terms with the UFC, in regards to monetary deal. ” There’s a great deal of unpredictability worldwide of blended martial arts today in regards to pay-per-view.

” It’s not as easy as when Brock existed. ” I believe when Brock took a look at the landscape of the sport, what they were providing him, Brock stated, ‘I can make surefire loan [in WWE].’ ” Not work as tough. ” He ‘d need to work his a * s off [to fight me] and it’s most likely gon na go the bad method. Read Also West Ham transfer news: BBC Sport pundit reveals which January deal would be a disaster

” Whereas with the WWE, it’s normally figured out in his favor. ” So, as a business person, I believe Brock made the ideal choice. ” Then it works, right? ” Everybody is talking like, ‘Oh, Vince McMahon keeps putting the belt on Brock’ or keeps doing this with Brock.

” Brock was on the pay-per-view and after that Brock was on Monday night and the rankings increased. ” There’s a technique to the old male’s insanity. ” He simply continues to sort of depend on Brock and Brock has actually revealed to be a product that keeps working for him.”

Source.

Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Sports.