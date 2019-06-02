Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr results LIVE: Chris Algieri and Joshua Buatsi with TKO wins

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams beats Quadeer Jenkins – 1st round TKO Williams transfer to 2-0, eliminating Jenkins in the preliminary. The 23- year-old beat Joel Guevara in his very first battle back in April under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom banner. The American smashed Jenkins with a flurry of punches in the very first minute, downing his challenger, who handled to get up at the count off 9. But the 2nd assault was unrecoverable as Williams took house his 2nd expert win.

Joshua Buatsi beats Marco Antonio Periban – Round 4 TKO Buatsi got the job done he pertained to do, getting Periban out of the ring prior to the 2nd half of the battle began. The Croydon male extended his record to 10 -0 after drizzling punches down on his challenger in the 4th round. Buatsi searched in contlrol for the entire battle and was anticipated to do what he did, although he got captured a couple of times. But the light-heavyweight possibility handled to get the triumph he required, and will even more look towards a world title shot now.

Chris Algieri beats Tommy Coyle – Round 8 TKO Coyle set up a perky effort however was eventually stopped at the end of the 8th round after suffering some horrendous penalty. Algieri’s crisp jab was the story of the battle as Coyle had a hard time to get to grips with the class of the American. Coyle pleaded with his corner not to stop the battle however his fitness instructor Jamie Moore did not listen. “Please don’t, not at Madison Square Garden, please don’t,”Coyle stated to Moore. Read Also Liverpool news: Mohamed Salah SLAMMED by Reds legend over Newcastle penalty

Welcome! Good [early] early morning and welcome to Express Sport’s live protection of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua is intending to safeguard his desirable WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight title belts while Ruiz Jr is wishing to annoint himself as Mexico’s very first heavyweight champ. AJ will be hoping he can carry out well on his American launching with larger fish to fry – Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder – waiting in the wings. And although Ruiz Jr might look it, he’s adept. Prepare yourself for a thrilling night of action from Madison Square Garen in New York.

