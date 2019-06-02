Colson Smith: ‘I’ m coming for you’ Corrie star states he &# 039; s up for going on Love Island

Colson Smith, 20, appeared to be captured up in all the enjoyment for Love Island’s go back to ITV2 next week as the soap star declared he has goals of ending up being an entrant. The Coronation Street preferred appeared on co-star Lucy Fallon’s Instagram Story in view of her 418,000fans, as the set prepared to go to the British Soap Awards. The buddies postured for the electronic camera as Colson flaunted his dapper fit on the social networks platform. He exclaimed: “Soap Awards 2019, hello!”, while changing his pocket square.

Lucy, 23, then seized the day to compliment Colson on his clothing, while motivating the star to display his devices as she stated: “Get that watch in.”

The set then got onto the subject of Love Island, with Colson jokingly informing the electronic camera: “Love Island, I’m coming for you!”

Lucy likewise triggered rather a stir at the awards by making her own style declaration in a low-cut dress.

The starlet, who plays Bethany Platt, placed on an attractive screen in a floor-length white gown.

The soap star highlighted her cleavage with a long silver pendant which hung towards her marine.

She combined the jewellery with a coordinating silver headband and used her blonde hairs in an unwinded updo.