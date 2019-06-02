Joshua Ruiz LIVE STREAM: How to enjoy Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr boxing TONIGHT

Boxing tonight consists of Anthony Joshuataking on versus Andy Ruiz Jr in the United States, with the action anticipated to begin early Sunday early morning.

Madison Square Garden is the location for the bout, with the Briton’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts on the line, and fans in the UK needing to keep up late to tune in for the action.

Joshua is entering the location where boxing greats such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield have actually all battled.

Mexican Ruiz is a late stand-in for Jarrell Miller, and Joshua has actually been alerted not to ignore his challenger.

Speaking ahead of the huge battle, Hall of Fame fitness instructor Freddie Roach stated: “I trained Ruiz for 7 years.

“He doesn’t look the part but don’t underestimate him as he can punch, has good hands and is fast. If you take him lightly he will upset you.”

Joshua has actually been training in Miami ahead of the battle and has actually even been dealing with United States Navy Seals in the run-up to the huge bout.