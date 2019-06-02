Stacey Solomon child: Loose Women star &# 039; envious &# 039; of newborn boy as she shares sweet breeze

Stacey Solomon, 29, gave birth “earlier than planned”2 weeks back, to a child young boy, her very first kid with partner Joe Swash, 37. And the Loose Women star has actually now shared a charming brand-new breeze of their youngster resting on her chest. Stacey caught a photo of herself resting with her boy out cold on top of her. The mother-of-three could not have actually looked better with the circumstance as she flashed a big smile to the electronic camera.

Stacey stated she was “jealous” of her package of pleasure who was extremely comfy whilst sleeping. “Mood I’m jealous,”she captioned the picture along with a laughing emoji. She included: “I can’t wait to sleep like this.” Her 1.7 million fans could not assist however share messages with her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha composing: “Awwww he’s sooooo beany!!! “I feel your pain,”Alex Jones stated along with chuckling emojis. While one fan wished to discover what the child is called and stated: “Gorgeous pic Stacey, any name yet for your beautiful boy.”

Earlier in the day, Stacey shared photos to her stories of herself hanging around with her boy. In bed, she might be seen resting with her boy sleeping, Stacey composed on the image: “Good morning.” Another breeze saw Stacey catch a photo of her youngster’s small feet, she stated: “My little big foot.” Stacey’s partner, Joe, exposed she had actually delivered in a sweet post shared to both of their Instagram accounts. He composed: “This early morning. A lot earlier than prepared I enjoyed the love of my life, bring a brand-new life into the world. Read Also Alex Jones: The One Show's co-host takes swipe at her after on-air blunder

” We are overloaded, worried and overjoyed of what’s to come. Mummy and child are well and resting. “We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.” Joe confessed he was “lost for words” after Stacey bring to life their very first kid together. Stacey has 2 children; Leighton, 7, and 11- year-old Zachary, while Joe has an 11- year-old boy called Harry. The couple started going back in 2016.

