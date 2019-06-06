Donald Trump triggers self-righteous UPROAR after Churchill hat clip goes viral -‘SICKENING’

.

The Good Morning Britain host turned over the hat to the United States President and prompted him to put the monogrammed bowler hat. Social media users were incensed that Trump would try to compare himself to the previous Prime Minister, in an interview released on the exact same day as the 75 th anniversary of the D-Day landings. After using the hat for a minute, Trump informed Piers: “I think Winston looked much better in this.”

The interview was Trump’s only UK chat.

During the interview, Trump was required to protect remarks he made declaring Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was “nasty”.

But it was his Churchill stunt that left numerous stunned.

One Twitter user referenced an injury Trump pointed out, which left him unsuited for choice to the United States Army.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump BACKLASH over Hague tweet as everyone makes same joke