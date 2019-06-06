Microsoft launches brand-new Windows 10 sneak peek with Narrator and some covert enhancements

Microsoft today launched a brand-new Windows 10 sneak peek with Narrator enhancements. The upgrade bumps Windows 10 from develop 18908 (provided to testers on May 29) to develop18912 These builds are from the 20 H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 upgrade that will show up in the very first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being established as a service, indicating it gets brand-new functions regularly. Microsoft has actually launched 7 significant updates up until now: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

The Narrator app can now inform you the title of the connected page– simply press Caps + Ctrl + D. Narrator will take the URL of the link you are on and send it to an online service that will supply it with the page title. In Settings, you can disable all online service use by Narrator.

There are likewise a minimum of 2 additions in this develop that Microsoft has actually not clearly shared. Twitter user @thebookisclosed identified them:

They'll likely be expanded in a later develop.

Bug repairs and recognized concerns

This 20 H1 develop consists of the following bug repairs and enhancements:

Fixed a problem leading to some Insiders experiencing unforeseen green screens in the last flight which mentioned a mistake with win32k.sys.

Fixed a high striking DWM crash from the last 2 flights that was leading to the screen often going black (and after that whatever revealing once again).

Fixed a problem leading to Focus Assist all of a sudden allowing through the complete screen automated guideline for some users after reducing all apps.

Fixed a problem where, if you utilized remote desktop to link to an improved session VM, the taskbar search results page were not noticeable (simply a dark location).

Fixed a problem where specific emoji weren’t reading out by Text to Speech (TTS).

Fixed a problem where, when picking a color filter in the Ease of Access settings, it might not have actually worked immediately unless the color filters choice was switched off and back on once again.

Fixed a problem where users browsing to the Graphics Settings page in the Settings application might have experienced Settings application crashes.

Fixed a problem where double-clicking the upgrade icon in the taskbar would lead to Settings introducing, then instantly crashing.

Fixed a problem that affected emoji panel and clipboard history dependability in the last couple of flights.

Fixed a problem that triggered the IME prospect window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) to not appear in some cases.

Fixed a problem where Chinese Pinyin and Wubi IME text prospects could not be picked by number type in the Numpad.

Fixed a problem where the size of tooltips for the Chinese Pinyin IME prospect window were an irregular typeface size.

This develop has 9 recognized concerns:

For Home editions, some gadgets may not see the “update installed” on the upgrade history page.

For Home editions, some gadgets may not have the ability to see the “download progress %” modification on the Windows Update page.

There has actually been a problem with older variations of anti-cheat software application utilized with video games where after upgrading to the current 19 H1 Insider Preview develops might trigger PCs to experience crashes. Ensure you are running the current variation of your video games prior to trying to upgrade the os.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not operating correctly.

When dragging the emoji and dictation panels, There’s an obvious lag.

Tamper Protection might be switched off in Windows Security after upgrading to this develop. You can turn it back on.

When utilizing the Bopomofo IME, the character width is unexpectedly altered to Full width from Half width.

Some users have actually experienced a mistake code while downloading this develop due to high RAM usage. It will gradually resolve the download procedure, however that will take a lot longer than normal.

If you set up builds from the Fast ring and switch to either the Slow ring or the Release Preview ring, optional material such as allowing designer mode will stop working. You will need to stay in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional material. Since optional material will just set up on builds authorized for particular rings, this is.

As constantly, do not install this on your production device.

