Star Wars 9: Rey moms and dads SHOCK concealed in trailer– She ' s NOT a Skywalker, it ' s much larger

Kylo Ren informed Rey she was a “nobody”, an orphan deserted by lowlife moms and dads. Unhappy fans made certain he was lying which she is still privately a Skywalker or Kenobi. What if he is proper? What if her moms and dads are no ones however she is something a lot more extraordinary than a Skywalker and it would genuinely make her the next Chosen One? The trailer ends with Luke stating, “We’ll always be with you. No-one’s ever really gone.” And then …

Yes, that was the completely weird noise of babbling that might just be someone. By now, fans understand that Palpatine will be back in some method. It’s still unclear if he is in some way really alive, or will be displayed in flashbacks. A bit like Luke, he might be dead however his impact still hangs over the whole nine-movie franchise. Even more extremely, there is an increasing conviction that Palpatine is the crucial to Rey’s parentage. There are currently concealed ideas in the Prequel Trilogy and after that a significant comics release spelt whatever out in stunning clearness.

In Issue 25 of the Darth Vader series, it was lastly formally validated that Anakin was not simply a magical random production of the Force. Back in Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine exposed to Anakin that his own master Darth Plagueis had actually found how to produce life. Fans had actually long seen this as verification Plagueis or Palpatine had actually utilized the midichlorians to produce Anakin inside Shmi. The comic validated it was Palpatine. His strategies, obviously, eventually backfired and Anakin/Vader eliminated him. That laugh in the trailer indicates Palpatine is most likely still out there someplace, in some way. And if he did it as soon as … Poor Rey.

If Palpatine fertilized Rey’s mom the exact same method, this indicates The Force Awakens ideas and after that The Last Jedi’s discoveries can all still hold true. It likewise indicates that irritating mirror scene may really have actually likewise indicated Rey originated from no place, actually from deep space. Rey’s mom can be that intoxicated scrap trader who selfishly deserted her. Or maybe, the other half constantly believed the kid was not his and this was why they left her behind. This likewise completely fits the franchise’s love of duplicating patterns. Deep space and the Force are constantly attempting to bring back balance. As soon as (by means of Palpatine) with Anakin and stopped working, it attempted. Did it attempt once again with Rey? Even the kind of mom is a duplicating pattern– a bad castaway on the margins of society. Is Rey another spotless conception? Is she another Chosen One?

