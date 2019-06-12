Fortnite 9.21PATCH NOTES upgrade: Proximity Grenade Launcher, Horde Rush LTM RETURNS

UPDATE: Fortnite upgrade 9.21is live, spot notes have actually been launched and server downtime is over.

Unfortunately, nevertheless, it’s bad news for iOS users, due to the fact that the customer upgrade isn’t really offered yet, which implies they still can’t play online.

” Players on iOS gadgets will be not able to login up until the customer upgrade for spot v9.21appears on iOS.

ORIGINAL: Fortnitedesigner Epic Games has actually launched complete upgrade 9.20spot notes for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Unusually for a material upgrade, spot 9.21launches throughout a duration of server downtime upkeep, which occurs at 9am BST.

The server offline upkeep is anticipated to last for a minimum of an hour, so anticipate the video game to return in between 10-11remain in the UK.

As formerly reported, the heading brand-new function is the intro of the Proximity Grenade Launcher.

The brand-new weapon fires an “arcing, bouncing, explosive projectile that explodes when in proximity of an opponent”.

It is available in Epic and Legendary Rarities, and can be discovered in Chests, Loot Carriers, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Elsewhere, Epic Games has actually likewise revealed strategies to restore the Horde Rush LTM.

“Fortnite Fiends are back on the island and angrier than ever!”a post checks out.

“Fight alongside your teammates to rack up your score by finding hidden score multipliers, opening special loot chests, and eliminating as many monsters as you can. Traverse across the map, survive all of the Defend locations and take down the Final Boss to win!”

You can have a look at the complete 9.21upgrade spot notes listed below …