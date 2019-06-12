Frozen 2 brand-new trailer: New plot information for Frozen 2 – and what that strange horse ways

The 2nd Frozen 2 trailer showed up online the other day afternoon UK time. Fans of the Pixar franchise including sister-duo Elsa and Anna were appropriately delighted. The trailer provided another glance into the surreal, dark brand-new world the sis are going into – consisting of a mystical brand-new animal.

What was the horse in Frozen 2 trailer and what does it imply? The brand-new run-through for Frozen 2 checks out: “Elsa encounters a Nokk – a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse – who uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.” Nokk are, according to Germanic legend, shapeshifting water horses which draw males to their deaths. In the Frozen 2 trailer, nevertheless, the Nokk conserves Elsa rather of drowning her. That Nokk can shapeshift is another fascinating indicate keep in mind, as Frozen 2 guarantees more wonderful characters.

The Nokk might likewise hint towards the rumours Disney is preparing a four-Princess series. If Elsa is winter season, and the unnamed brunette in the very first trailer is Autumn, there are just Spring and Summer delegated finish to satisfy this theory. Another theory presumes the horse is among the 2 characters voice by brand-new additions to the cast: Evan Rachel Wood or Sterling K Brown. Both stars are still playing unnamed characters, however some hypothesized Wood voices the brunette – aka, Elsa’s girlfriend.

What is the plot of Frozen 2? Along with the brand-new Frozen 2 trailer, Disney included a brand-new plot run-through as a description on their YouTube channel. The run-through checks out: “Why was Elsa born with wonderful powers? Read Also Halloween ending has huge sequel clue: Don't leave before the end and LISTEN for THIS ” The response is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a impressive however hazardous journey. “In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Who stars in Frozen 2? Returning cast members consist of Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Santino Fontana as Hans. New to the cast are the previously mentioned Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown. Frozen’s directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee went back to helm the follow up. New to the production side is Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin), who signed up with as co-writer with Lee for Frozen 2. Frozen 2 is out in UK movie theaters on November 22, 2019.

