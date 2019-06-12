Xbox One games update: Good news and bad news ahead of Project Scarlett release

Four Splinter Cell games have been announced for Xbox One during E3 2019.

Microsoft’s final backwards compatibility update adds four classic Splinter Cell games from the original Xbox era.

This includes the original Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory and Splinter Cell Double Agent.

The games are joined by a wide selection of Xbox and Xbox 360 games that have been made backwards compatible on Xbox One.

Fellow original Xbox games such as Armed and Dangerous, Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb and Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy also join the lineup.

Xbox 360 backwards compatible debutants include Asura’s Wrath, Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, King Kong, Syndicate and Enchanted Arms.

That’s on top of Skate, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, Far Cry Classic, Far Cry Instincts Predator and Infinite Undiscovery.