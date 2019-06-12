Xbox One games update: Good news and bad news ahead of Project Scarlett release

Four Splinter Cell games have been announced for Xbox One during E3 2019.
Microsoft’s final backwards compatibility update adds four classic Splinter Cell games from the original Xbox era.
This includes the original Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory and Splinter Cell Double Agent.
The games are joined by a wide selection of Xbox and Xbox 360 games that have been made backwards compatible on Xbox One.
Fellow original Xbox games such as Armed and Dangerous, Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb and Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy also join the lineup.
Xbox 360 backwards compatible debutants include Asura’s Wrath, Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, King Kong, Syndicate and Enchanted Arms.
That’s on top of Skate, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, Far Cry Classic, Far Cry Instincts Predator and Infinite Undiscovery.
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands, Star Ocean: The Last Hope, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Unreal Tournament 3 and Too Human complete the list of newly added backwards compatible games.
In fact, to celebrate the final Backwards Compatibility update on Xbox One, Microsoft is giving away Too Human for free.
With no more Backwards Compatibility updates planned for Xbox One, Microsoft is shifting its focus to Project Scarlett.
“We’ve listened closely to community feedback and respect the game libraries you’ve built throughout the last 18 years,” Microsoft explains.
“That’s why we’re taking our work a step further and announced this week that thousands of games from all four generations will be playable on Project Scarlett.
“As such, we have now shifted our focus to help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware.
“After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One, but we’re excited to continue our work on Xbox compatibility across platforms and devices, which remains a top priority.”
In addition to new Backwards Compatible games, Microsoft has also released Xbox One X updates for the following releases…
• Banjo-Kazooie
• Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
• Banjo-Tooie
• Kameo Elements of Power
• Perfect Dark
• Perfect Dark Zero
• Viva Piñata
• Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
