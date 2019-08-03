Hobbs & Shaw: Who is deadly Mexican beauty Eiza Gonzalez? What else has she been in?

Gonzalez plays the wonderfully named Madam M and eats Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw for breakfast in the new movie, whch opens worldwide this weekend. To British audiences Statham is the ultimate geezer, but Americans seem to think any Brit, however tough on screen, sleeps in silk pyjamas and fastidiously seasons his morning omelette. No woman, of course, can ever resist the accent, leading to a classic moment when Shaw and Madam M are reunited. Gonzalez, of course, more than holds her own.

Madam M is a ruthless and dangerous arms dealer and gang leader – clearly the type of role Gonzalez relishes.

She started out taking the usual route with her first starring role aged 16 in Mexican telenovela ‘Lola, erase una vez,’ folowed by the musical teen drama ‘Suena conmogo.’

A move to Hollywood landed her the prime roel in the TV adaptation of Robert Rodriguez’ vampire horror From Dusk Til Dawn, playing Salma Hayek’s big screen role of Santanico Pandemonium. Gonzalez then exploded across the screen in 2016’s wonderful Baby Driver. Her character Darling was sweet by name but a deadly psychopath by nature, erupting into a blood-soaked crime spree alongside Jon Hamm’s Buddy.

Hobbs & Shaw star Eiza Gonzalez is a Mexican singer, model and actress

Hobbs & Shaw star Eiza Gonzalez with The Rock