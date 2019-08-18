Games with Gold September 2019: Great Xbox Live news ahead of Xbox One free games

Microsoft will announce the official Games with Gold September 2019 lineup before the end of August. These new titles have yet to be revealed but will include at least two Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. The big Xbox news could be announced during Gamescom, meaning announcement being made in the coming days. Microsoft is hosting an ‘Inside Xbox’ live stream which will be focused on upcoming gaming releases. “With the release of Gears 5 less than a month away, Inside Xbox will unveil the game’s Horde Mode!” Xbox team reveals. “We’ll also premiere nearly a dozen never-before-seen trailers and have big news and reveals on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Wasteland 3, Empire of Sin, Greedfall, The Surge 2, Vigor, Metro Exodus, Blair Witch, Xbox Game Pass, X019, new accessories, and much, much more.” So there’s a good chance that the tech giant will wait a week before they unveil their new Games with Gold news.

Unlike PlayStation, Microsoft doesn’t have a typical day in the month where their next selection of free games are announced. From what we have seen so far in 2019, it seems Microsoft are more inclined to share the news nearer the end of the month. And with no reason to believe this will change anytime soon, we would predict that Microsoft will make their announcement during the last week of August 2019. No leaks have appeared online to spoil the surprise yet but fans are always eager to find out what new Xbox Live Gold titles are set to be offered. There’s was a bit of a dearth of AAA titles of late, until the tech giant chose to offer both Forza Motorsport 6 and Gears of War 4. It follows some great Xbox Live Gold news for fans looking to try out a new free game before the big launch. Sea of Thieves, the popular Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live game has been given its latest expansion.