Live Cricket Score – Day 5: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Galle – Cricbuzz – Cricbuzz

Presentation ceremony

Dimuth Karunaratne | Man of the Match | winning captain: It was not easy to bat in the fourth innings. We wanted a good partnership and that’s what me and Thirimanne discussed. Once you get set, you got to finish the job. After losing the toss the bowlers did a great job to restrict them. When the ball was hard it was turning and bouncing, but once you it gets old, it’s easier to bat. We saw Taylor and Watling bat on that pitch. So we were saying it’s not too dangerous, we just have to spend some time in the middle.

Kane Williamson | losing captain: We would have taken 260 as the target when we won the toss. The surface only slowed down and didn’t deteriorate like in the past. It was a good surface. We probably batted reasonably well and didn’t bowl well enough. There are a lot of positives from the game for us. The rankings and points are secondary to the quality of cricket that we want to play. This Test match wasn’t our best performance, but Sri Lanka played really well and deserved to win

Game. Set. Match! SL win by 6 wickets!!

Angelo Mathews hits the winning run and Sri Lanka go 1-0 up in the 2-match Test series. The dressing room stands up and applauds as they have completed an impressive run chase on the back of their captain’s excellent century. Handshakes all around, a clinical performance by the hosts, indeed..

“Common sense has prevailed,” quips Simon Doull on air

The match officials have decided to extend the session with Sri Lanka needing only 9 runs more. Williamson has agreed too, it’s definitely a better option than coming back to play after lunch just for an over or two…

Perera gone!

Perera departs in his quest to finish off the game in a jiffy. Comes running down the wicket and goes hard against a short ball, only to mistime his shot to mid-on. Boult bags his first wicket of the innings, Lanka need 14 more…

NZ have taken the second new ball

Boult is back into the attack and New Zealand have taken the second new ball right away. But it’s probably too late now… Sri Lanka need only 27 runs more and they have plenty of wickets in hand.. 241/3 at the moment!

DRS comes to Kusal Perera’s rescue

Perera uses DRS to overturn a decision against Somerville. The catch was taken at gully by Kane Williamson but it came off Perera’s forearm and not his gloves. The left-hander survives! Sri Lanka need 34 runs more..

Karunaratne falls for 122

Have I yet again jinxed a batsman? Karunaratne is gone. After playing with such immense concentration prowess he chased at a widish delivery from Southee to the ‘keeper. A glimmer of hope for the visitors? Meanwhile, New Zealand’s players also congratulated Dimuth on his way back. Good sportsman spirit.

On course…

Sri Lanka are cruising towards a win. The host need just over 50 runs and Karunaratne is still batting with that sheer grit and determination.

Captain Kane into the attack

Having failed with the bat in both innings, skipper Williamson has decided to have a go with the ball in his hand. He’s running out of ideas perhaps. Can he do something special? Or no?

Sri Lanka inching closer to the target

The hosts have scored at a brisk rate today with their captain leading from front. With the equation down to less than 65 runs, it’s a just a matter of time. Mathews who has joined his captain, looks comfortable too. Should be a convincing victory for Lanka, unless there’s a dramatic batting collapse. New Zealand in desperate need of a wicket, or rather wickets…

Brilliant ton

Excellent hundred from Karunaratne. He has led from the front. The southpaw showed exemplary footwork to move forward and right back to counter New Zealand’s spinners. Yes, he has had chances but the left-hander has yet again given a glimpse of his immense concentration prowess.

Mendis too falls

The game is moving very quickly. Mendis immediately tonked Somerville for a four and a six. However, he tried to be too aggressive and was dismissed by Ajaz via the sweep shot. He attempted to flay the slog sweep but could only smash it to midwicket. Two down…

And a wicket

Somerville has had rotten luck so far in the second innings. He has beaten both edges of the bat. Edges have not carried. And a stumping chances was missed. Finally and finally, he picks up a wicket; prising out Thirimanne LBW. Initially not given but New Zealand took the review. And replays suggested, it straightened just enough to take out the leg-stump. Decision reversed. New Zealand have a wicket! And it has come through the LBW mode after all those fluffed chances.

Another catch goes down

New Zealand aren’t helping their cause by grassing one chance after another. Karunaratne gets one more reprieve, Latham drops a low chance at FSL off Ajaz. Catches do win matches.

There are plenty of rough around the full-length area, but it’s still pretty nice. Nothing much to make the batsmen worry. The bowlers need to stay patient, reckons Russel Arnold, in his pitch report

Build up

The Test match in Galle continues to fascinate connoisseur’s and aficionados. When New Zealand had set Sri Lanka 268, it felt as if the former had the upper hand.

However, the track has strangely got better for batting as the Test has progressed. More importantly, Karunaratne and Thirimanne played with grit and showcased solid defence to ensure Sri Lanka ended the day at 133 for no loss, just 135 away from scripting a morale-boosting win.