Michelle Obama: Former FLOTUS makes touching Barack revelation – ‘He looked troubled’

The former First Lady recently spoke avidly about the current state of US politics although she has been quick to reject any suggestion of her running for the presidency. Despite being tipped by the likes of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser, Michelle has insisted that a run for the Democrat nomination isn’t something she is planning to do. However, what the former First Lady has often spoken about since her husband, Barack, left the White House, is her marriage to him and some of the difficulties they suffered along the way.

Writing in her book, ‘Becoming’, Michelle revealed the touching moment when she discovered how Barack’s brain finally worked. She wrote: “I woke one night to find him staring at the ceiling, his profile lit by the glow of the streetlights outside. “He looked vaguely troubled as if he were pondering something deeply personal. “What are you thinking about over there? READ MORE: Michelle Obama: Is former First Lady plotting a run at White House?

“He turned to look at me, his smile a little sheepish. ‘Oh, I was just thinking about income inequality’.” In another similar extract in her book, Michelle praised her future husband for being different to anyone else she had met. Referencing his opens and personality, Michelle labelled Barack what she termed, a “unicorn”. Such was his different personality that she admitted that Barack “intrigued her”. READ MORE: Michelle Obama reveals moment she was ‘overwhelmed’ in new video