Mortal Kombat Updated Cast List: Here’s How They Could Look In The Movie

Next up is the casting of Jackson “Jax” Briggs, who will be played by Supergirl’s James Olsen, Mehcad Brooks. Jax became a playable character in Mortal Kombat II and he’s U.S. Special Forces and the brawny superior to Sonya in the game. Along with starring in the CW series for four seasons and counting, Brooks has also found roles in Nobody’s Fool, About Last Night and the series Desperate Housewives, True Blood, and Necessary Roughness. Here’s how he could look: