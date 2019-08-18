Which Age Group Goes To The Movies Most Often? You Might Be Surprised

The top six movies of the year are all Disney produced, and sequels or adaptations as well. Some big hits so far this year were live-action remakes Lion King and Aladdin, Marvel’s three offerings, and Toy Story 4. Down at No. 7 is Jordan Peele’s Us, which impressed with $ 254 million globally. The poll also showed that while movie fans are primarily rating adventure films the highest, horror is second and gaining traction with viewers.