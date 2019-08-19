Gamescom Opening Night Live stream: Need for Speed, Death Stranding, Shadowkeep, more

Gamescom Opening Night Live is just a few hours away from being broadcast live online.
Hosted by Geoff Keighley, Opening Night Live will be be broadcast live from 7pm UK time.
You can live stream Gamescom Opening Night Live by clicking play on the video below.
According to event organiser Geoff Keighley, the focus will be on gameplay footage for a number of upcoming games.
This includes the Borderlands 3 End Game reveal, as well as a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare announcement.
Ahead of its November release date, Hideo Kojima will be on hand to reveal new Death Stranding gameplay.
Bungie will also lift the lid of Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion, while Disintegration will receive a world premiere.
Elsewhere, fans can expect to see more from FIFA 20, so fingers crossed we’ll get a demo release date.
Perhaps most exciting of all is new Predator gameplay footage, not to mention Gears 5 action.
After its surprise reveal last week, Need for Speed Heat gameplay will also be shown.
NFS Heat is described by Electronic Arts as “the ultimate street racer versus cop fantasy” and takes place in the fictional location of Palm City.
“The game deepens and expands everything Need for Speed fans love – expressive customisation, authentic urban car culture, and an immersive narrative that pulls you into the game,” reads an EA statement.
“Need for Speed Heat sends fans to Palm City, a brand-new open world where street racers have gathered to make their names known.
“By day, players compete in the Speedhunters Showdown, a sanctioned competition where they earn Bank to customise and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars.
“At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings.”
The game has a November 8 release date for PS4, Xbox One and PC.