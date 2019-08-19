Homes Under The Hammer’s Lucy Alexander queried by fans after cryptic ‘perspective’ post

Lucy Alexander, 48, who previously presented Homes Under The Hammer, shared the cryptic post in view of her 26,000 Twitter followers last week. She wrote: “Just received some happy news in that really makes you put everything into perspective. “Sometimes you just got to stop and hope that everything will be alright! Have a great weekend everyone.” Many of the property expert’s fans flocked to her page to comment, with many urging Lucy to reveal her news.

One user wrote: “What’s the happy news, so we can be happy with you.” “Well do tell, spread the good news,” a second added. A third wrote: “Good for you Lucy u too have a lovely weekend.”(sic) Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Lucy for comment. Elsewhere last week, Lucy Alexander said she was left “livid” after a disastrous trip with her daughter Kitty, 16. In a thread of posts, Lucy told fans she had been travelling with Kitty, a wheelchair user, in London.

But, the property expert said they experienced a disaster as a train station had broken lifts. Sharing her thoughts on the micro-blogging site, she wrote: “LIVID – Travelling with a wheelchair user shows what a s**t time they really have. “Car park has non blue badge holders parking in the only 3 spaces, then lifts are broken AGAIN 2nd time this week no mention on website. “50 stairs to be carried up to make the train? #surbiton.”(sic) In a further rant, she added said train stations need to “get their s**t together”. She added herself and Kitty were on their way to the BBC to discuss problems faced by those in wheelchairs.