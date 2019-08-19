Inside the 'secret feud' tearing the Australian cricket WAGs apart – Daily Mail

The Australian cricket WAG community is reportedly being torn apart due to animosity between Steve Smith’s wife Dani Willis and Nathan Lyon’s girlfriend Emma McCarthy.

According to Woman’s Day, Dani remains ‘very loyal’ to Nathan’s ex-partner Mel Waring and refuses to accept his new relationship.

‘Dani is a very loyal friend and it’s no secret she’s been very icy with Emma,’ a source told the magazine on Monday.

Inside the 'secret feud' tearing the cricket WAGs apart: Steve Smith's wife Dani Willis is 'very icy' with Nathan Lyon's girlfriend Emma McCarthy and remains 'loyal' to his ex Mel Waring

‘Dani knows how bitter the split is and how devastated Mel was when she found out about [Nathan’s] affair, so she doesn’t have any time for Emma,’ the insider said.

‘It’s caused a real division among the girls. I can’t see Dani ever becoming friends with Emma.’

In 2017, Nathan and Mel, who share custody of two young daughters, separated after dating for almost a decade.

Nathan's relationship with Emma was exposed in late 2017, shortly after he announced his separation from long-term partner Mel

Dani is reportedly a 'very loyal friend' to Mel and has made no secret of the fact she doesn't approve of Emma

The split shocked the cricket world and it wasn’t long before Nathan’s new relationship with Emma was splashed across the tabloids.

At the time, friends confirmed that Nathan had left Mel and was ‘very much in love’ with the blonde real estate agent.

The cricketer’s relationship with Emma soon became serious and the pair have since enjoyed several romantic getaways in Australia and abroad.

Dani's animosity towards Emma has 'caused a real division' among the cricket WAGs.

Nathan and Mel, who share custody of two young daughters, separated in late 2017 after dating for almost a decade

Emma has documented their trips via Instagram, sharing envy-inducing snaps from destinations such as Greece, France and South Africa.

Last year, Mel discussed her marriage breakdown in her personal blog.

‘I wasn’t sure what being really alone would feel like, being shut out from him [Nathan],’ she wrote in March 2018.

Emma McCarthy is pictured with several other Australian cricket WAGs, with Dani noticeably absent from the lineup

‘Since saying goodbye it hadn’t really hit me. We have lived a life where he has constantly travelled, cricket was life and touring was a given,’ Mel added.

‘”Daddy’s at cricket”. It’s easy to forget. Today has been different, I have been strong, I have been brave but today I feel weak, I feel small and I feel alone.’

Steve and Dani married in a secret ceremony in the NSW Southern Highlands in September 2018, after getting engaged in New York the previous year.