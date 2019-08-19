Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: This change in your breathing could signal lack of B12

Vitamin b12 deficiency symptoms may arise if a person isn’t getting enough of the vitamin from the foods they’re eating. Two of the main causes of this is eating a vegan or vegetarian diet or having a certain medical condition. Vegans and vegetarians may be at risk of being vitamin b12 deficient because the bet sources of B12 are from foods of an animal origin. Medical conditions such as pernicious anaemia can affect a person’s absorption of B12 from foods.

Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in the body’s production of red blood cells and in keeping nerves healthy. A lack of B12 can lead to less red blood cells being made and can lead to nerve damage. If the condition is left untreated for a long time, it could put a person at risk of heart problems. To avoid complications it’s important to recognise all the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency, and one to be wary of is a change in breathing. Experts say shortness of breath, even after a little exercise, can be a sign of the condition. According to a case report from Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a 62-year-old man who lacked vitamin B12 became progressively short of breath.

Breathlessness can arise when the body lacks red blood cells, as it needs these to get enough oxygen to the body’s cells. Thyroid Patient Advocacy explains shortness of breath can occur without chest pain, and adds it can occur when walking just a few yards. Another symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency linked to a person’s cardiovascular system is heart palpitations. Heart palpitations are heartbeats that suddenly become more noticeable, according to the NHS. It explains: “Your heart may feel like it’s pounding, fluttering or beating irregularly, often for just a few seconds or minutes. You may also feel these sensations in your throat or neck.” While heart palpitations may appear alarming, in most cases they’re harmless. But if you do experience shortness of breath of heart palpitations it’s important to see your GP.