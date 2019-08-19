Wisconsin family says live frog found in packaged salad greens, caught on video

A Wisconsin family getting ready for dinner received a surprise visitor in store-bought salad greens this past Tuesday.

Karlie Allen recorded the encounter on her phone as the family spotted a live frog stuck to the side of the packaged Simple Truth organic greens.

Yells and disgusted looks by family members could be seen and heard in the video, with Allen screaming before exclaiming, “OMG, it’s literally alive.”

“I’m thinking, ‘One, how the heck did that get in there?’ and ‘Two, that is absolutely disgusting,'” Allen told WTMJ.

The origins of the frog could be traced to a Pick ‘n Save in Glendale, where the family had bought the salad greens on Tuesday.

Allen said she decided to bring the contaminated product back to the grocery store where she showed the clerk the video and received a refund. She added that wanted to bring the frog as well, but it escaped overnight.

While she didn’t receive any answers from the clerk as to how the frog ended up in the salad, Simple Truth and Pick n’ Save’s parent company reached out to her to comment on the situation and apologize.

“These situations happen from time to time when Organic products are involved,” Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. said in a statement. “USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance, the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange.”

Simple Truth also apologized, saying: “We are so sorry that the Simple Truth product had a live frog inside of the carton. We definitely want to follow up with the supplier. Please advise of the Kroger Plus Card that was used for the purchase, the date of the purchase and if you still have the plastic carton, what is the UPC Code and the manufacturer code for the mix.”

After the amphibian escapade, Allen says she didn’t plan to eat salad any time soon.

“This is in a box of lettuce that’s supposed to be triple washed and organic and healthy,” she said.