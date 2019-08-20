Asteroid Warning: Simulation shows God of Chaos would cause mega explosion and tsunamis

The 370m-wide asteroid is potentially on a collision course with Earth – and NASA is unable to completely rule out a strike. The Apophis God of Chaos asteroid is named after the Ancient Egyptian god of evil, darkness and destruction. It is bigger than the Shard in London an impact could have major consequences. If the 27bn kilogram asteroid were to hit Earth, scientists calculate it would leave a crater more than a mile wide and a staggering 518 metres deep.

However, most worryingly, the impact would be equivalent to 880million tons of TNT being detonated – 65,000 times as powerful as the nuclear bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima. The simulation video shows what would happen if the God of Chaos were to hit the Atlantic ocean between southwest of the US and north of South America. Upon impact, the video from YouTube account Space Sim shows Apophis creating a devastating fireball, and a huge shockwave. Over the following hours, the shockwaves, which appear as bright orange explosion, reach as far as the middle of the US, likely the Kansas area – almost 4,000km away.

A description of the video goes on to say: “In this simulation the asteroid first hits and then sends fragments from the collision back into space which orbited the Earth for a short period of time before coming back to Earth.” However, what the simulation fails to take into account is the fact that if it hit the ocean, the asteroid would likely cause tsunamis. A previous study from the Los Alamos National Laboratory found that if a 250m-wide asteroid – considerably smaller than the 370m Apophis – made contact with the ocean, it could cause multiple mega waves. The researchers said: “Immediately upon impact, a transient crater is created and a splash curtain is thrown high into the air. READ MORE: Elon Musk admits Earth has ‘no defence’ against asteroid in Tweet

However, by studying its orbit of the Sun, the space agency was eventually able to effectively rule this impact out. But experts across the globe are still worried about a potential impact on April 12, 2068. NASA has also given Apophis a one in 150,000 chance of colliding in 2068. Boffins at the space agency will use the next few flybys to study it in better detail.