Best supplement for cholesterol: Could this natural remedy lower your cholesterol level?

High cholesterol is the result of having too much of a fatty substance called cholesterol in the blood. According to the NHS, too much cholesterol can block a person’s blood vessels. If left untreated, this can trigger heart problems or a stroke. To mitigate the risks associated, a person can lower their risk of high cholesterol by eating healthily – growing evidence suggests taking certain supplements can help to lower cholesterol.

According to Dr Oz, oyster mushrooms can help to lower high cholesterol. As he explained, oyster mushrooms contain lovastatin and beta-glucans. Lovestatin reduces cholesterol production in the liver and beta-glucans help the body eliminate cholesterol. In one study, five people ingested 10 to 15 grams of dried oyster mushrooms daily over a period of a month. This resulted in an average decrease in total cholesterol levels by up to 30 per cent.

Another study published in the peer-reviewed journal Mymensingh found that oyster mushrooms significantly reduced cholesterol of diabetic subjects without any harmful effect on liver and kidney. It also significantly reduced blood pressure. Oyster mushroom can be taken as an extract in supplement form or eaten. According to Dr Oz, a typical serving would be about one-half cup. He also recommends trying red yeast rice – a product of yeast (Monascus purpureus) grown on white rice. According to the Mayo Clinic: “Red yeast rice might contain compounds that appear to lower cholesterol levels. One of the compounds is monacolin K, the same ingredient that is in the prescription cholesterol-lowering drug lovastatin (Altoprev).”