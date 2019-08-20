Cressida Bonas engagement ring – it’s very rare – so is it worth more than Meghan’s?

Cressida Bonas become engaged on a holiday to Nantucket in the US yesterday.
The blonde model and actress is due to wed Harry Wentworth-Stanley.
Wentworth-Stanley’s stepfather is the Queen’s cousin, so he has royal connections, much like Cressida’s ex. He works as a property surveyor for Savills.
So what ring did he select for his now-finance?
According to experts this sort of gem is quite rare, and is known as a target ring.
The ring has a large centre diamond, ringed by rubies and then another ring of diamonds.
Made by Bear Brooksbank, the ring is inspired by a trend, seeing younger couples moving away from a simple diamond solitaire ring.
Vogue’s jewellery and watch director, Rachel Garrahan, said: “Cressida’s ring is a bold octagonal design featuring a large diamond surrounded by a halo of rubies and another of smaller diamonds.
”Its unusual design is typical of the welcome trend for couples to go for a highly personalised engagement ring rather than the standard solitaire.”
Bear Brooksbank is based in London, and offers vintage jewellery as well as more unique bespoke ring designs.
It is not known how much this ring cost – but it is a bespoke design, meaning it is likely to be worth quite a lot.
Lily Gatehouse, the brand manager of Bear Brooksbank, told Where To Get It that their rings can range up to £25,000.
She said: “Rings are priced on designed time, materials (so metal and stones), and labour time.
Their Bear Claw 18ct GOld ring costs £7,500. Similar ruby target rings, just like Cressida’s, can be found selling on line for prices from around £2,000 or up. However, make sure you ask and expert to value a ring you are buying before you drop a lot of cash on it.
How much is Meghan Markle’s ring worth?
Grant Mobley, a gemologist and Director at Pluczenik, one of the world’s leading diamantaires estimates the ring would be worth around £122,500.
He said: “From seeing the pictures, I would estimate that the centre diamond is a slightly elongated cushion cut diamond, approximately 3.00 – 4.00 carats. The side diamonds are more than likely oval or round cut diamonds about 0.75 carats each.
“The value of such a centre diamond greatly depends on the colour and clarity of the stone. While it is very difficult to tell the clarity without examining the stone, one would imagine Prince Harry would pick something close to flawless.
“In that case, we would estimate that the value of the centre stone would be around £70,000 – £115,000, while the side stones would have an intrinsic value of around £3,750 each.”
So, it is likely Meghan Markle’s ring is worth quite a lot more than Cressida Bonas’, but then maybe that is what one would expert from a royal engagement ring.
Royal weddings: Meghan, Kate, Eugenie and Diana
Meghan Markle
Who: His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex)
Where: St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
When: 19 May 2018, Berkshire
Dress: Meghan wore a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The white dress was made of silk and had a boat neckline. The veil was an incredible 16 feet long.
Tiara: The Duchess of Sussex chose the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara, made in 1932, with a flower brooch in the middle from 1893.
Cake: The cake was a made by Claire Ptak, based in London. It was lemon and elderflower cake, decorated with peonies and buttercream icing.
Notable guests: A-list guests included James Corden, tennis player Serena Williams, the Beckhams, Sir Elton John, George and Amal Clooney and Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford.
Princess Eugenie
Who: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
Where: St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire
When: 12 October 2018
Dress: Eugenie’s dress was made by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos and had a full skirt, long sleeves and was ivory in colour. The dress has a low back designed to show Euegnie’s scar from scoliosis surgery, a cause she has spoken out about in the past and since the wedding.
Tiara: She wore the stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen. It has a huge emerald in the middle.
Cake: The cake had five tiers and was a red velvet and chocolate cake made by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot.
Notable guests: Famous faces at the wedding included Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell, Kate Miss, Jack Whitehall and Liv Tyler.
Kate Middleton
Who: Prince William and Kat
e Middleton
Where: Westminster Abbey, London
When: 29 April 2011
Dress: Kate wore a dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The satin gown featured long lace sleeves. It had a nine foot train and the lace featured roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks.
Tiara: Kate borrowed the Cartier Scroll Tiara, now known as the Halo tiara. It was bought by the Queen’s father, the future King George VI, for his wife Elizabeth.
Cake: William and Kate opted for a traditional fruit cake with eight tiers. It was decorated with sugar flowers. William also had an additional chocolate biscuit cake was made from a Royal Family recipe.
Notable guests: Guests included family and friends of the couple, as well as members of the military and people who work with charities the pair support.
Princess Diana
Who: Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
Where: St Paul’s Cathedral, London
When: 29 July 1981
Dress: Diana’s gown was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel and had an enormous 25-foot train. The dress was ivory and featured lace. In typical 80s style the rather large dress had huge sleeves. The dress was badly creased during the carriage ride to the ceremony, as it was so large.
Cake: Diana and Charles had a number of cakes including a five-foot-tall layered fruitcake. Another cake was made by Belgian pastry chef S. G. Sender and another by Chef Nicholas Lodge.
Notable guests: Guests includes foreign royals from Spain and Greece, as well as First Lady Nancy Reagan who represented the United States.