Daily horoscope for August 21: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast TODAY

Wednesday, August 21, sees the planet Venus make an ingress in Virgo. Venus in Virgo requires believers in horoscopes to take a more logical and rational approach to relationships. Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes you should tend to the needs of those close to you today, in order to show they are loved.

She said: “Think about how you can serve them and show how you are willing to care for others.

"So apply a particularly practical approach is needed with regards to emotional issues. "And this aspect is also beneficial for conducting business negotiations." Venus in Virgo can allow us to be logical and objective with professional matters, as well as being focussed on details. The other interesting aspect occurring today is a an exact Trine between the planets Mercury and Jupiter.

This is a great aspect which can help channel exciting new ideas about expansion, growth and success. The MarStars Astrology expert thinks this feature of today's horoscope is also helpful for planning. She said: "Gas giant Jupiter allows us to focus on the big picture and long-term goals. "Mercury, meanwhile, helps us to track the minute details, necessary to realise these long-term goals."

This aspect is also positive for travelling, learning new things and performing well at work. Expect those who enjoy writing or express themselves verbally to consequently profit today. Mercury makes a second aspect today: a Quincunx with ringed planet Saturn. At first this aspect can bring possible challenges, so we need to prepare ourselves by being very accurate in the way we conduct ourselves.