Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott unhappy with Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ comment, agent says

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was apparently unhappy about an attempt at humor by owner Jerry Jones after the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, his agent said Monday.

Jones was asked a question about a rookie Cowboys running back’s preseason performance and whether or not his play gave Jones leverage in contract talks with Elliot — to which Jones responded: “Zeke who?”

According to ESPN, just in case anyone didn’t get the joke, Jones explained himself by saying he wanted the Cowboys star running back, who is holding out in hopes to getting a new contract, to know he was “cracking a joke at Zeke’s expense.”

Two days later, Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN the “joke” didn’t sit well with his client.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux said.

Tony Pollard has been playing snaps with the first team in preseason games while Elliott continues to hold out. Pollard has nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Elliott, meanwhile, has been fined $ 900,000 for his refusal to report to training camp.