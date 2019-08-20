Final Fantasy VIII Remastered launches 3rd September on PS4

Ever since we announced Final Fantasy VIII Remastered at E3, fans have been wondering… when will it be out? The answer is… 3rd September, 2019. Yes, it’s that soon!

We’re delighted to see this classic title come to life like never before with enhanced visuals and a bevy of improvements to make your journey even more pleasant.

Be ready to jump in with Squall, Rinoa, and friends on day one. Pre-order Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on PlayStation 4 and get a Final Fantasy VIII Static Theme!

What is Final Fantasy VIII Remastered?

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered tells an epic and emotional story about war and love. The militarized nation of Galbadia has formed an alliance with the Sorceress Edea in a bid for world conquest. Amid the conflict, Squall Leonhart and a group of fellow students from Balamb Garden’s mercenary force, SeeD, head into the conflict.

Together with his friends, Squall joins Rinoa Heartilly, a member of a resistance group, on an adventure that holds the fate of their world in its balance.



This Remastered edition of the game enhances the original adventure with some cool new features:

Enhanced visuals: Several characters, enemies, GF, and objects have been refined to look better than ever before.

Battle Assist: Activate this booster to max out HP and ATB bars – and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. You will lose all HP when you get hit by a critical attack that gives more damage than your HP, or by lethal damage.

No encounters: Want to explore without fear of attack? Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Event battles must still be done in order to advance the story.

3x speed boost: Accelerates time by a factor of three – perfect if you want to speed through easy battles or get somewhere in a hurry. This feature will not apply to certain scenes including movies.



