Hopes fading for Luck to be ready by Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Andrew Luck‘s odds of playing in the Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Chargers decreased when coach Frank Reich announced Tuesday that he will not practice this week.

“Really no further updates. All we have right now is a combination of full-speed movement and pain threshold,” Reich said.

There appeared to be some hope that Luck was on his way to returning to the practice field last weekend. Video posted by ESPN showed the quarterback doing footwork drills and going side to side before attempting a pass before the Colts’ preseason game against Cleveland. Colts general manager Chris Ballard had said on Aug. 13 that Luck has a difficult time moving side to side due to the pain in his left ankle.

Luck has practiced only three times — none of them as a full participant — since April due to what was originally diagnosed as a calf injury. The team later said he was also experiencing pain in the high ankle area.

Andrew Luck has practiced just three times since April. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

Luck will have only two weeks of practice if he does play in the Week 1 game against the Chargers. He has been working with throwing coach Tom House and participating in team meetings and walk-throughs throughout his rehabilitation.

Jacoby Brissett will continue to be the Colts’ starting quarterback if Luck, who has missed 26 games since 2015, remains out. Brissett was 8-of-10 for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Browns last weekend.