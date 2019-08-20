Katya Jones and Neil: Seann Walsh talks ‘hotel with Katya’ days after Neil Jones split

A representative for Sean told Express.co.uk: “He’s been performing this material for over 6 months now and it’s all part of his show routine.

“Of course he wasn’t in a hotel room with Katya – this never happened.

“It’s just a joke ending to a section of the show he talks about having to be put up in a hotel the week after all this happened on Strictly.”

A representative for Katya also denied the pair ever shared a hotel.

She said: “I think this was a joke as part of Seann’s set? She didn’t share a hotel room with him.”

On his routines with the professional dancer on the BBC show, Seann reportedly added: “The buzz, it was like ejaculating.”

Seann was also quoted as saying kissing Katya felt like he was a snogging a “gay man’s wife”.

Following Katya and Seann’s kiss last October, the pair apologised for their antics on their separate Twitter accounts.