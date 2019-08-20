Melania Trump anger: Twitter in meltdown after John Oliver savages FLOTUS for being ‘icy’

Earlier this week Donald Trump asked one of his aides to look into wether the US could purchase Greenland. Comedian John Oliver had a field day with the news on his Sunday night programme ‘Last Week Tonight’. On the programme, Mr Oliver said: “Yeah, of course he did. Of course he did.”

He went on to attack Melania comparing her to the ice capped country. Mr Oliver said: “Greenland is icy, distant, and semi-autonomous, it’s exactly Trump’s type.” This followed a picture of Melania appearing on screen. In response to Mr Oliver’s attack on Melania, many viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions.



Many were rather displeased with Mr Oliver’s “tasteless” jibe at Melania. Nilesh Ranjan said: “This kind of comment is really not of a good taste at all. “At least respect the woman if you’re not able to respect the First Lady of the United States!” One Twitter user said: “She’s ‘icy’, or is she merely reserved, classy?” JUST IN: Is Donald trying to deport Melania? Trevor Noah details bizarre theory

Pamela Massetti tweeted: “Thank you John Oliver, truly spoken!” Melania married Trump in 2005 and they have one son together, Barron. Mr Oliver went on to speculate the alleged idea has risen to a point where Greenland’s authorities had to state their island was “not for sale.” Mr Oliver added: “So, if you had 2 1/2 years in your office pool of ‘when a world leader would have to tell Trump you can’t buy our country,’ congratulations, you’re a big winner.”