Neves stunner earns Wolves draw with United

Ruben Neves’ stunning strike from outside the penalty area earned Wolves a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in an end-to-end match at Molineux on Monday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed summer arrival Daniel James, who scored against Chelsea in their opener, his first Premier League start, while Andreas Pereira was dropped to the bench.

United, who recorded two losses and a draw in all competitions against Wolves last season, took the lead before the half-hour when Anthony Martial buried a shot into the roof of the net following some nice build-up play.

The goal was Martial’s 50th since joining Man United in the summer of 2015 — the most by any player over that spell — and it gave his team a a 1-0 lead at the break.

Wolves came out of the dressing room squarely on the front foot and got a deserved equaliser 10 minutes in when Neves curled in a beauty past David De Gea following a corner kick and the goal standing up after a quick video review for offside.

Paul Pogba drew a penalty in the 67th minute, but the Frenchman’s powerful spot kick was saved by Wolves keeper Rui Patricio, who guessed the right way and kept the ball out of the net to preserve the 1-1 draw.

The game was wide open in the final 20 minutes with both sides looking equally likely to score, but no goals came for either Wolves or United and the two teams settled for a point apiece to wrap up matchday two in the Premier League.

The result maintains Wolves 13-game home unbeaten streak in all competitions and puts their record against Man United at two wins and two draws over the last two seasons.

Next up for United is a home match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Wolves begin their Europa League campaign against Torino on Thursday before hosting Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.