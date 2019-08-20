Pokemon Go Twitter silent following expected Jirachi countdown news and reveal

It was never confirmed by Niantic but many fans were expecting a Jirachi reveal to happen today via the Pokemon Go Twitter.

A countdown has been going on for several days and data miners have found evidence for the release of Jirachi.

There have also been various hints in recent Niantic press releases that news would be shared on August 20.

However, so far, nothing has appeared for Pokemon Go fans to get excited about.

“Let’s talk hypothetically – what if they really did purposefully tweet at specific times, only to post today’s announcement at a separate time,” one user writes.

“Everyone is clearly at the gates waiting, listening, all eyes on Niantic. That’s smart, IMO. I won’t say everyone is excited, but a lot of people are.

“I’m just a little tired of the mega negativity around here, like when Niantic does do the Jirachi event, people won’t be happy enough with it because it wasn’t released at the same exact time on the DOT as the rest of the tweets.”