What is Cinema Day? How to get YOUR free cinema ticket this weekend

Cinema Day has been launched and will get sofa-huggers into the cinema for one day only. It is easy to get a free ticket, and they are accepted at cinemas around the UK. Here is everything we know about Cinema Day.

What is Cinema Day? Cinema Day gives people the chance to nab a free cinema ticket and has been launched by the National Lottery for the fourth time. With a lottery ticket, fans can enter a draw for a free cinema ticket to use locally this weekend. Cinema Day takes place on Sunday, August 25 – so you need to act fast.

How do I get my free ticket? Movie fans just need to buy a lottery ticket, and can start reserving adult tickets from Wednesday, August 21 on cinemaday.co.uk A draw will take place on Saturday, August 24 and more than 500,000 tickets are available. The lucky ones will get the chance to head to their local cinemas this August bank holiday for free.