Amazon rainforest fire: How did the Amazon fire start? How long has it been on fire?

The Amazon rainforest is burning record numbers of fires this year with smoke being seen from space. According to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) satellite data showed an 83 percent increase in the same period in 2018. The space agency reports its satellite data has detected more than 72,000 fires since January 2019.

The heavy smoke caused a daytime blackout more than 1,700 miles away in Brazil’s largest city São Paulo on Monday. Josélia Pegorim, Climatempo meteorologist, told Globo: “The smoke did not come from fires from the state of São Paulo, but from very dense and wide fires that have been going on for several days in Rondônia and Bolivia. “The cold front changed the direction of the winds and transported this smoke to São Paulo.” The smoke resulting from some of these wildfires was also captured in satellite images released by NASA. READ MORE: Lost Amazon tribe under threat as Brazil targets historic land

How did the Amazon rainforest fires start? Wildfires often occur in the dry season in Brazil, but this year has been worse than normal, according to INPE. In addition, fires are deliberately started in efforts to illegally deforest land for cattle ranching. The space agency said it had detected more than 72,000 fires between January and August and more than 9,500 forest fires since Thursday, mostly in the Amazon region.

In comparison, there were fewer than 40,000 in the whole of 2018. Some conservationist have blamed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the forest fires, saying he has encouraged loggers and farmers to clear the land. Mr Bolsonaro said he disagrees with the latest data presented, saying it was the “season of the queimada”, when farmers use fire to clear land. He said: “I used to be called Captain Chainsaw. Now I am Nero, setting the Amazon aflame.” Read Also ANCIENT MYSTERY: Two-ton, 1,000 year-old ‘jars of the dead’ baffle archaeologists

The Amazon rainforest has been fire-resistant for much of its history because of its natural moisture and humidity but NASA has said drought and human activities are causing wildfires. A release from the space agency said: “The intensity and frequency of droughts in turn, have been linked with increases in regional deforestation and anthropogenic climate change.” Ricardo Mello, head of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Amazon Programme, added the fires were “a consequence of the increase in deforestation seen in recent figures”.