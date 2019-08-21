Destiny 2 Cross Save time: How to get ready for Bungie Cross Save and Steam Transfer

For those who are getting ready for the next big phase of Destiny 2, Cross Saves and Steam Transfers are going to be important. Bungie has confirmed the time on which the new Cross Save system is going to be available for all platforms today, allowing gamers to carry their progression over. And this will be essential for PC players, as Linking your Destiny accounts on Battle.Net and Steam will get your Guardian ready for the new launch on October 1. Current players of Destiny 2 on PC will be welcome to continue their adventure in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, the next chapter in the story. And new players will be able to take their first steps into that world in Destiny 2: New Light, which will be the Free To Play version. Guardians who don’t perform this Steam Transfer will not be able to keep playing on Battle.Net, Bungie has confirmed. DESTINY 2 CROSS SAVE RELEASE TIME The new Destiny 2 Cross Save system is starting to come online, beginning with linking your Steam account. This can be done by heading over to the Bungie website and signing into your account. CLICK HERE TO BEGIN DESTINY 2 CROSS SAVE

And the stage after that will be using the new Bungie Cross Save system, which is going live later today. According to the latest news on the subject, Destiny 2 Cross Save systems are going live at around 6pm, BST. That's an evening launch in the UK, and a 1pm (EST) release time for players in the United States. The first step will be to login to Bungie.Net and finding the right place to begin the Cross Save process. This has been plastered on the Bungie.Net Sign In page for some time, and gamers can ask to be notified when Cross Saves become available. Cross Save enables you to choose one Destiny player account (your Active Account) that you can access from wherever you choose to play. Although this is not a permanent action, Bungie has built with players using it just once. It should be pretty easy to choose the platforms you want to link together, meaning you will need to know your PSN, Xbox Live, or Steam details.