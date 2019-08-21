FIFA 20 demo: When is the FIFA 20 demo release date? What teams and modes are included?

FIFA 20 demo release date on PS4 and Xbox One is fast approaching. The FIFA 20 beta has already kicked off, but that has only been available to those lucky gamers that were invited to take part. The upcoming FIFA 20 demo will be a chance for all PS4 and Xbox One gamers to try out EA’s latest footie sim before the big release date. And while EA has not officially announced the release date for the FIFA 20 demo, fans have a good idea of when it could take place.

As reported on in a post by Dexerto, it’s expected that the FIFA 20 demo will have a release date of Thursday September 12 2019. The FIFA 20 demo will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PCs – with a demo not launching on the Nintendo Switch. It’s believed that the demo will feature the following modes: Kick-Off, UEFA Champions League and VOLTA Football. The latter is a brand new street football mode for FIFA 20 which features 3v3, 4v4 or 5v5 matches on smaller, city-based pitches.

The teams that are expected to feature in the FIFA 20 demo are Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid. A week after the FIFA 20 demo is expected to drop EA Access and Origin Access members will get an early preview of FIFA 20. From September 19 EA Access and Origin Access members will be able to download and play FIFA 20 prior to its release date for eight hours. And those that pre-order either the Champions or Ultimate Edition of FIFA 20 will also be getting early access to the full game. This early access begins on September 24 ahead of the FIFA 20 release date of September 27.