Gemma Atkinson Instagram: ‘Gorka loves them’ Strictly star shows off new post-baby curves

Gemma Atkinson, 34, gave her Instagram fans an update on her body as a new mum, after delivering baby Mia via an emergency caesarean in July. The former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actress uploaded a photo of herself posing wearing a sports bra to proudly display her bare stomach. In the post, Gemma sent a motivating message to new mums regarding their figure post-baby. The star also told her 1.1 million followers her Strictly Come Dancing professional boyfriend, Gorka Marquez, is a fan of her new “curves”.

She began her post: “Loudly and proudly rocking my post baby curves. This is me 6 weeks and 4 days post emergency C section.” Gemma explained after a caesarean, no physical activity is allowed for at least six weeks. Revealing how this impacted her, Gemma revealed: “Exercise has been a big part of my life for the last 10yrs, so mentally at first I found it tough not being able to move like I wanted. “At my heaviest carrying Mia I was 89kg. I usually sit comfortably around 72kg so I gained just over 2 and a half stone. I’m currently 76kg so I’m just over half a stone off my pre pregnancy weight.” She added: “Obviously everything is a lot softer, my body fat is higher and my muscle mass lower, so scales aside (I hate scales) I have a lot of work to do!” The new mum did have some happy news to share as she said she is now allowed to begin “gentle exercise”, which includes a 30 minute walk with the pram plus “glute bridges” and pelvic floor exercises.

Gemma revealed from 10 weeks, she will be able to start up Pilates but can't get back into weight training until after 16 weeks. "Despite the madness & trauma getting Mia into this world she actually caused very minimal damage," she revealed. Gemma went on to give great advice to mums regarding their post-baby body and told them to remember they don't have to their previous physique "so quickly". "Gowing a human for 9 months is a big deal and it'll take longer than a few weeks to get your body back to how you want it," the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said. "It's ok because I have the most beautiful little healthy girl and the last 6weeks at home have been exhaustingly wonderful."