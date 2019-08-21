Hyundai’s lightweight i30 N is the Project C

Hyundai sells a sporty version of its Elantra GT overseas. It’s called the i30 N (the Elantra GT is badged an i30 outside the United States) and comes with the same mechanicals as the Veloster N. Soon, there will be a more hardcore version of the car called the Project C.

Hyundai has been testing prototypes for the i30 N Project C at the Nürburgring for several months and will reveal the car in September at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. It will be limited to 600 units to be sold exclusively in Europe, and while we miss out, hopefully some of the car’s upgrades make it over to the Veloster N.

Those upgrades are primarily aimed at reducing weight and include carbon fiber-reinforced plastic components, 19-inch light alloy wheels, and several aerodynamic mods. Prototypes were fitted with a different front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser to the regular i30 N.

Teaser for 2020 Hyundai i30 N Project C debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

Hyundai will offer the i30 N Project C with the i30 N’s available 271-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The latter sees the i30 N hit 62 mph in 6.2 seconds and this lightweight special could potentially shave a few tenths of a second off that pace. The sole transmission in the i30 N is a 6-speed manual.

We’ll have more details soon as the Frankfurt auto show starts Sept. 10. And in case you were wondering, the Project C in the name is a reference to the Area C test track at Hyundai’s Namyang R&D center in Korea.

To learn about some of the other vehicles headed to the Frankfurt auto show, head to our dedicated hub.