ITV GMB: Ranvir Singh slammed for heated debate with Robert Jenrick over housing crisis

Good Morning Britain welcomed Robert Jenrick on to the show today to discuss a new report that’s emerged saying around 210,000 children are living without permanent accommodation in the UK. The report which has been dubbed “Bleak House”, states 124,000 of them are classed as “homeless”, while 90,000 are “sofa-surfing”. Ranvir Singh and Richard Bacon spoke to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to see what his initial response to it was. Singh in particular took umbrage with the fact around £2billion is being dedicated to planning for a No Deal Brexit, believing the money could be spent addressing the housing crisis.

When quizzing Jenrick about whether the money spent on planning could be issued elsewhere, the MP remained firm in his response, saying: “I’m very concerned by this report and I will read it very carefully and respond to it accordingly.” He went on to reiterate how “concerned” he was by the report but needed time to process it before moving forward. However, that wasn’t enough for Singh, who kept pressing for a more definite answer and response. After being grilled again, Jenrick responded: “We provide money to local authorities so we are putting resources in place but as always it could go further.” Singh insisted: “That doesn’t necessarily help the children.” Jenrick replied: “It will help those children and families in the longer run, but in the short term you’re absolutely right.” The team then moved on to discuss Brexit, ahead of Boris Johnson’s visit to Berlin where he plans to chat to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Irish backstop. READ MORE: ‘They’re being showbiz’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed after private jet backlash

However, while they continued to debate, viewers flocked to Twitter in outrage over Singh and Bacon’s interview style, which saw them interrupt Jenrick on multiple occasions. One said: “Presenters asking questions then talking over guest who is trying to answer.” Another added: “Please stop your #GMB presenters shouting and interrupting guests it’s just noise and is infuriating, why invite them on then just shout over them?. I really don’t want to convert to the #bbc but quite honestly you are leaving me no choice.” A third shared: “Bold interview strategy by Ranvir, just talking over people, not sure it will catch on.” Read Also Outlander podcast release date, hosts: When does the Clan Lands podcast start? However, a fourth defended the presenters, insisting: “If the guests would answer the questions the presenters wouldn’t need to interrupt them.”