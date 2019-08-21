Jamie Foxx reportedly dating Sela Vave, model and singer from Utah

Jamie Foxx is rumored to have a new girlfriend after he and model and singer Sela Vave were photographed leaving a Los Angeles nightclub over the weekend.

Foxx is reportedly helping Vave expand her music career. Vave is a model and singer from Utah who moved to Los Angeles in July, Pop Culture reported. Last month, she and Foxx made a radio appearance together on LA’s Power 106 FM.

“Ever since I could talk. I have one single out on iTunes but we’re working on my debut album,” Vave said, according to Pop Culture.

Vave, who has more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, posted about the radio interview later that day, writing:

“I had the amazing opportunity to be on air @power_106 and talk with @justin_credible @iamjamiefoxx @daveophilly and @jyoungmdk it’s seriously such a blessing to be surrounded by and learn from some of the best in the business. I’m constantly in awe of their talent.”

In an Aug. 9 Instagram post, Vave was also pictured in New York’s Hamptons with Foxx and other celebrities. She also models and is represented by Talent Management Group, Inc., according to her social media profiles.

“That moment when you realize you’re on stage with @bep @rundmc @iamjamiefoxx and so many other icons while @bonjovi is singing #livingonaprayer #thehamptons were lit!!”

Foxx and Vave were photographed leaving Bootsy Bellows’ nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday, fueling rumors the “Robin Hood” star’s six-year relationship with Katie Holmes had come to an end.

According to the New York Post, Holmes was overheard at a restaurant discussing Foxx’s outing with friends and revealed that they haven’t been together for months. Neither Foxx nor Holmes have confirmed their split.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” Holmes reportedly said.

Break-up rumors were not new, as Foxx has been has been spotted out and about with other women in previous months. In March, Foxx was spotted exiting Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills with a mysterious woman. According to Us Weekly, the actor stepped out with a mystery blonde just days before his outing with Vave.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.